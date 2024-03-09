Thomas (Tom) O’Leary Acquires 93,367 Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary acquired 93,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.12 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of A$664,773.04 ($431,670.81).
Iluka Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 4.57.
Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.75%.
About Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.