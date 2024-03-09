Thomas (Tom) O’Leary Acquires 93,367 Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary acquired 93,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.12 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of A$664,773.04 ($431,670.81).

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.75%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

