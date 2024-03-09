Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,943,115 shares in the company, valued at $33,712,044.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,275.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $410,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.80 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

About Tile Shop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tile Shop by 65.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tile Shop by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tile Shop by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

