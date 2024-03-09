Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$28.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPZ. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.63.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$20.98 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. Corporate insiders own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

