Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,758 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

