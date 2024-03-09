Toroso Investments LLC Sells 460 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,084.20 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,098.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,023.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $972.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

