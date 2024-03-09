Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79. The company has a market cap of C$377.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.40.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 1.5211931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

