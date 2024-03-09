Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Markel Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Markel Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,496.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,451.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,445.37. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

