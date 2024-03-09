Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.95 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,724 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

