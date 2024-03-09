Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,461 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

