Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,491 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 147.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.01%.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

