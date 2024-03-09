Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,040,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American International Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,677,000 after buying an additional 1,354,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

American International Group stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

