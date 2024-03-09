Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

