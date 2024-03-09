Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

