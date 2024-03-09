Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,082,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,067,000 after buying an additional 483,859 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

