Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

