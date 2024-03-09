Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 0.3 %

STE opened at $233.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day moving average is $218.96. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STE

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.