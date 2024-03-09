Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,138 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

