Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 239 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $233.70 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

