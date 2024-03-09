Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,465 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 290.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,215,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $250,224,000 after purchasing an additional 247,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

