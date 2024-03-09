Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 881 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $994.33 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $392.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $859.24 and a 200 day moving average of $723.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

