Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 30.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 72.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $310.04 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.09 and a 12 month high of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,419,665 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

