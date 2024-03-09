Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $223.24 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.35 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.25.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

