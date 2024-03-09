Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 13,582 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $251.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.