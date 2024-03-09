Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $110,812,424 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $732.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $661.87 and its 200 day moving average is $563.96.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

