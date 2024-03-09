Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 5,269 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,182 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

