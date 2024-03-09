Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 785 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.39.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $583.67 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,595.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

