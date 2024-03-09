TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 91,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 59.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 65.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

