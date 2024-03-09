Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.38.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $218.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $223.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.