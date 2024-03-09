Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.98

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 294368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several research analysts have commented on TROX shares. StockNews.com raised Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tronox by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 72,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60,274 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 960,782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Tronox by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 141,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

