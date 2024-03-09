Truist Financial Boosts American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $15.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

American Public Education stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 34.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 122,520 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 13.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

