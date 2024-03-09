Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,511 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.25% of HashiCorp worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,413,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at $38,596,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 2,746,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,655. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

