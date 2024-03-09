Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 186.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68,999 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.10. 1,149,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,428. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

