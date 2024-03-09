Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 129.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.28% of Adient worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 624.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.24. 677,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

