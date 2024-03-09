Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 68,999 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,999 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.63. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

