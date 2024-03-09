Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 126.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,704. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

