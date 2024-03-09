Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,340 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.24% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,780. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.