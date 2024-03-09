Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $10.39 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

