Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $11.09 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,150 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Teradyne worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 109,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,892,000 after buying an additional 52,550 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. 1,632,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,732. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

