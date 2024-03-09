Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $8.86 Million Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,005 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 97,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

