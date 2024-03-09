Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 116.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,857 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.20% of MGIC Investment worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,332. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

