Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Westlake worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 501,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Westlake by 420.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WLK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,370. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

