Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 190,460 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,460 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.12% of Carvana worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.68 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.68 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,080.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,809. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.30. 11,706,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,245,635. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 157.97 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $90.48.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.