Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Graco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after buying an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,730,000 after buying an additional 190,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $93.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.