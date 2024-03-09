Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,487 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Twist Bioscience Trading Down 1.1 %
TWST opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Barclays raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
