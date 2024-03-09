Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,487 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 1.1 %

TWST opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Barclays raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

