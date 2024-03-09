U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

USB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 6,678,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,369. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

