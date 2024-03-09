U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

USPH stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $602,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,799 shares of company stock worth $800,476. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9,269.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,343.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

