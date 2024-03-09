Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,791 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,379 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

