UBS Group Boosts Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $42.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.71.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of -0.37.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,309 over the last ninety days. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 282,190 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

