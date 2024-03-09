UBS Group Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $430.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.50.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.49.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

