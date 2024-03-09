UBS Group Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $3.40

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $4.20 to $3.40 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFIX. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.32.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.